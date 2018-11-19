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UN Attacks Converging on 1st & 2nd Amendments
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1270 views • November 19, 2018
The UN Migration Treaty has been rejected by US, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and others are expected to follow. So the UN is now pushing for international law, criminalizing any country that disagrees with their open borders. Alex Newman, TheNewAmerican.com, joins.
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