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Full Show: Acosta Distracts the REAL Threat to Free Speech—Charges Against Assange/WikiLeaks
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41 views • November 19, 2018
Alex Newman joins to talk about the UN calling for criminalizing national sovereignty with their migration treaty and silencing debate by making “hate speech” an international crime. And, Gerald Celente on the forgotten question of “peace” as we rush headlong into corporate fascism with billionaire welfare.
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