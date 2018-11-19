© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dems Explode: Threaten Gun Confiscation & Mass Destruction Against Americans
Follow
0
Share
Report
3276 views • November 19, 2018
Democrats and the establishment are now shamelessly pushing to eliminate the free press and the freedom to defend ourselves with Democrats, including a California congressman, suggesting gun bans, gun confiscation backed up with weapons of mass destruction used against Americans who refuse to go along with the tyrants. With all their nuclear weapons, have they won a SINGLE asymmetric war?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.