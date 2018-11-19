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Schools Using Shock Therapy For "Bad Kids"
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27 views • November 19, 2018
A Family Court Judge denies a motion to stop the use of electric shock on disabled students, a form of punishment that has been controversial for years... what they call “aversive treatment.” But is it treatment…or torture? David Zublick Unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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