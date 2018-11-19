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Media Ignores REAL Refugee Asia Bibi, Pushes Fake “Refugees” Carrying Their Flags, Burning Ours
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1075 views • November 19, 2018
There is a high profile Christian, sentenced to death for “blasphemy” in Pakistan but rejected for asylum by the UK. The Muslim street erupted in riots when Asia Bibi was taken off death row after 8 years. Trump could do the right thing, showing compassion to a genuine refugee, and cut to the essence of the hypocrisy of the media’s narrative about phony refugees by doing the right thing and giving her asylum.
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