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Warning For Churches - Prophecy Amightywind
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15 views • November 19, 2018
A Prophecy calling many to repentance especially those who claim to be part of the body of YAHUSHUA (Jesus). Learn of the Jewishness of the Messiah and truly fall in love with the one who is the lover of our souls.
http://amightywind.com/
http://amightywind.com/
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