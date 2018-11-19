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The Louisiana Purchase in a Nutshell
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254 views • November 19, 2018
The 1803 Louisiana Purchase doubled the size of the United States, adding the massive territory at the mere price of three cents per acre. But did you know that the arrangement sparked a sectional secession movement and constitutional crisis?
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