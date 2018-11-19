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The devil's Master Plan - Blue Beam Rapture
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41 views • November 19, 2018
The devil plans to counterfeit the catching away of the true bride of YAHUSHUA. He will appear in the sky and those who are not living holy, as well as those who saved but disobedient will go to meet him and realize weapons are waiting for them to mow them down.
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