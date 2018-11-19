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Shays' Rebellion in a Nutshell
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6 views • November 19, 2018
In my book, Compact of the Republic, I illustrated how the product of the Philadelphia Convention discarded most of the nationalist aims, and preserved a federalist-oriented system: https://amzn.to/2xUcvF8
Best books on this topic:
-Shays’ Rebellion: The Making of an Agrarian Insurrection: https://amzn.to/2Qlvlwh
-Gordon Wood, Creation of the American Republic: https://amzn.to/2Dk5Ng6
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Best books on this topic:
-Shays’ Rebellion: The Making of an Agrarian Insurrection: https://amzn.to/2Qlvlwh
-Gordon Wood, Creation of the American Republic: https://amzn.to/2Dk5Ng6
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
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