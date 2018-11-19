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The Jay Treaty in a Nutshell
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27 views • November 19, 2018
In my book, Compact of the Republic, I emphasized how the Jay Treaty contributed to the rise of the Jeffersonian Republicans, who fought for a more decentralized republic: https://amzn.to/2xUcvF8
Best books on this topic:
-Todd Estes, The Jay Treaty Debate: https://amzn.to/2yL42Ut
-Gordon Wood, Empire of Liberty: https://amzn.to/2zTDemw
-Forrest McDonald, The Presidency of George Washington: https://amzn.to/2Pdx8mg
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Best books on this topic:
-Todd Estes, The Jay Treaty Debate: https://amzn.to/2yL42Ut
-Gordon Wood, Empire of Liberty: https://amzn.to/2zTDemw
-Forrest McDonald, The Presidency of George Washington: https://amzn.to/2Pdx8mg
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
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