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The Neutrality Proclamation in a Nutshell
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6 views • November 19, 2018
In my book, Compact of the Republic, I emphasized how Washington’s presidency led to the rise of the Jeffersonian Republicans: https://amzn.to/2xUcvF8
Best books on this topic:
-Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, The Pacificus-Helvidius Debates of 1793-1794: https://amzn.to/2C24VLG
-Forrest McDonald, The Presidency of George Washington: https://amzn.to/2Pdx8mg
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Best books on this topic:
-Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, The Pacificus-Helvidius Debates of 1793-1794: https://amzn.to/2C24VLG
-Forrest McDonald, The Presidency of George Washington: https://amzn.to/2Pdx8mg
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
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