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Zombie Reality - Prophecy Amightywind
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49 views • November 19, 2018
Everything that is considered fiction is reality. Everything in its timing. Because of the mercy of YAHUVEH GOD and HIS YAHUSHUA (Jesus) the evil has not prevaded this earth...yet. Do not test HIS mercy. Zombies are real. And they are not as comical as some movies make them. satan will counterfeit the rising of the dead, and you will see demons enter into the dead bodies of the heathen dead and reanimate them. The real heathen souls will be burning in hell.
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