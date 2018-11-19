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Guns and Self Defense - Gun Rights Are Women Rights
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194 views • November 19, 2018
Any Study Of 'Gun Violence' Should Include How Guns Save Lives
https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulhsieh/2018/03/20/any-study-of-gun-violence-should-include-how-guns-save-lives/
Wisconsin company gives all employees handguns for Christmas
https://abc7chicago.com/business/wisconsin-company-gives-all-employees-handguns-for-christmas/4694484/
How The Second Amendment Became A Women’s Movement
https://www.nracarryguard.com/resources/blog/2018/4/how-the-second-amendment-became-a-womens-movement/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulhsieh/2018/03/20/any-study-of-gun-violence-should-include-how-guns-save-lives/
Wisconsin company gives all employees handguns for Christmas
https://abc7chicago.com/business/wisconsin-company-gives-all-employees-handguns-for-christmas/4694484/
How The Second Amendment Became A Women’s Movement
https://www.nracarryguard.com/resources/blog/2018/4/how-the-second-amendment-became-a-womens-movement/
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