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The Compromise of 1790 in a Nutshell
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17 views • November 19, 2018
In my book, Compact of the Republic, I emphasized how the Jay Treaty contributed to the rise of the Jeffersonian Republicans, who fought for a more decentralized republic: https://amzn.to/2xUcvF8
Best books on this topic:
-Gordon Wood, Empire of Liberty: https://amzn.to/2zTDemw
-Kevin Gutzman, Virginia’s American Revolution: https://amzn.to/2EPhXiu
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Best books on this topic:
-Gordon Wood, Empire of Liberty: https://amzn.to/2zTDemw
-Kevin Gutzman, Virginia’s American Revolution: https://amzn.to/2EPhXiu
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Keywords
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