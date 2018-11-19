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The Judiciary Act of 1789 in a Nutshell
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3 views • November 19, 2018
In my book, Compact of the Republic, I emphasized how several facets of Washington’s first term, including the Hamiltonian legal doctrine, undermined the original intent of the Constitution: https://amzn.to/2xUcvF8
Best books on this topic:
-Maeva Marcus, Origins of the Federal Judiciary: https://amzn.to/2CTj6DY
-Gordon Wood, Empire of Liberty: https://amzn.to/2zTDemw
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Best books on this topic:
-Maeva Marcus, Origins of the Federal Judiciary: https://amzn.to/2CTj6DY
-Gordon Wood, Empire of Liberty: https://amzn.to/2zTDemw
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Keywords
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