© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Northwest Ordinance of 1787 in a Nutshell
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • November 19, 2018
In my book, Compact of the Republic, I explained why the year 1787 was one of the most important and defining years of US history: https://amzn.to/2xUcvF8
Best books on this topic:
-Frederick Williams, The Northwest Ordinance: https://amzn.to/2FfbMEt
-Peter Onuf, Statehood and Union: A history of the Northwest Ordinance: https://amzn.to/2qE77lt
-Gordon Wood, Creation of the American Republic: https://amzn.to/2Dk5Ng6
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Best books on this topic:
-Frederick Williams, The Northwest Ordinance: https://amzn.to/2FfbMEt
-Peter Onuf, Statehood and Union: A history of the Northwest Ordinance: https://amzn.to/2qE77lt
-Gordon Wood, Creation of the American Republic: https://amzn.to/2Dk5Ng6
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Keywords
washingtonthefoundersnorthwestunited states of america (country)freedom of religionjeffersonordinancesthe american pageant (book)articles of confederation (constitution)articles of confederationfounding a nationland ordinanceland ordinance of 1784land ordinance of 1785northwest land ordinancenorthwest ordinancenorthwest ordinance of 1787northwest territoryordinanceordinance of 1785teaching northwest ordinancethe great compromise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.