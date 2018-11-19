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Why Donald Trump’s Prison Sentencing Reform Efforts May Be His Greatest Effort
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1251 views • November 19, 2018
President Trump is pushing a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill, but the democrats are determined to stop him from another victory. Roger Stone breaks down Trump’s history making effort.
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