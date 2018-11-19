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Voltaire - His Ideas in a Nutshell
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11 views • November 19, 2018
In my book, Compact of the Republic, I explained how enlightenment thought inspired the founding fathers of the United States: https://amzn.to/2QrGRWw
Best books on this topic:
-Voltaire, Candide: https://amzn.to/2OAjv3I
-Voltaire, Premium Collection (Over 60 Works): https://amzn.to/2OAjIE2
-Ian Davison, Voltaire: A Life: https://amzn.to/2P7DmnI
-Roger Pearson, Voltaire Almighty: https://amzn.to/2ID9exZ
Podcast: www.soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Best books on this topic:
-Voltaire, Candide: https://amzn.to/2OAjv3I
-Voltaire, Premium Collection (Over 60 Works): https://amzn.to/2OAjIE2
-Ian Davison, Voltaire: A Life: https://amzn.to/2P7DmnI
-Roger Pearson, Voltaire Almighty: https://amzn.to/2ID9exZ
Podcast: www.soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
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