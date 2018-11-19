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The Continental Congress in a Nutshell
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15 views • November 19, 2018
In my book, Compact of the Republic, I revealed how the Continental Congress helped undermine the colonial system: https://amzn.to/2xUcvF8
Best books on this topic:
-Murray Rothbard, Conceived in Liberty: https://amzn.to/2B4d6Ga
-Clinton Rossiter, Seedtime of the Republic: https://amzn.to/2RQX48o
-Gordon Wood, Creation of the American Republic: https://amzn.to/2Dk5Ng6
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Best books on this topic:
-Murray Rothbard, Conceived in Liberty: https://amzn.to/2B4d6Ga
-Clinton Rossiter, Seedtime of the Republic: https://amzn.to/2RQX48o
-Gordon Wood, Creation of the American Republic: https://amzn.to/2Dk5Ng6
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
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