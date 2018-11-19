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Oliver Cromwell - His Life in a Nutshell
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9 views • November 19, 2018
In my book, Compact of the Republic, I explained how the downfall of King Charles and the rise of Oliver Cromwell influenced the founding generation in the United States: https://amzn.to/2xUcvF8
Best books on Oliver Cromwell:
-Antonio Fraser, Cromwell: https://amzn.to/2O2BkJ2
-Ian Gentles, Oliver Cromwell: God’s Warrior: https://amzn.to/2Ql4xeQ
-John Adamson, The Noble Revolt: https://amzn.to/2Ovd6qi
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Best books on Oliver Cromwell:
-Antonio Fraser, Cromwell: https://amzn.to/2O2BkJ2
-Ian Gentles, Oliver Cromwell: God’s Warrior: https://amzn.to/2Ql4xeQ
-John Adamson, The Noble Revolt: https://amzn.to/2Ovd6qi
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
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