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The Whiskey Rebellion in a Nutshell
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11 views • November 19, 2018
In my book, Compact of the Republic, I explained how the Whiskey Rebellion encouraged the rift between the Hamiltonian Federalists and Jeffersonian Republicans: https://amzn.to/2xUcvF8
Best books on this topic:
-Thomas Slaughter, The Whiskey Rebellion: https://amzn.to/2EHwcWn
-Gordon Wood, Empire of Liberty: https://amzn.to/2zTDemw
-Forrest McDonald, The Presidency of George Washington: https://amzn.to/2Pdx8mg
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Best books on this topic:
-Thomas Slaughter, The Whiskey Rebellion: https://amzn.to/2EHwcWn
-Gordon Wood, Empire of Liberty: https://amzn.to/2zTDemw
-Forrest McDonald, The Presidency of George Washington: https://amzn.to/2Pdx8mg
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
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