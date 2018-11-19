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The First Bank of the United States in a Nutshell
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14 views • November 19, 2018
In my book, Compact of the Republic, I explained how the First Bank of the United States undermined the Jeffersonian vision for a decentralized republic: https://amzn.to/2xUcvF8
Best books on this topic:
-Forrest McDonald, The Presidency of George Washington: https://amzn.to/2Pdx8mg
-Murray Rothbard, A History of Money and Banking in the United States: https://amzn.to/2pNrvjx
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Best books on this topic:
-Forrest McDonald, The Presidency of George Washington: https://amzn.to/2Pdx8mg
-Murray Rothbard, A History of Money and Banking in the United States: https://amzn.to/2pNrvjx
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
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