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The XYZ Affair in a Nutshell
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8 views • November 19, 2018
In my book, Compact of the Republic, I explained how a set of events during Washington’s presidency, including the XYZ Affair, led to the rise of the Jeffersonian Republicans: https://amzn.to/2xUcvF8
Best books on this topic:
-Gordon Wood, Empire of Liberty: https://amzn.to/2zTDemw
-David McCullough, John Adams: https://amzn.to/2RBSgEA
-Duff Cooper, Talleyrand: https://amzn.to/2OOfZmf
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Best books on this topic:
-Gordon Wood, Empire of Liberty: https://amzn.to/2zTDemw
-David McCullough, John Adams: https://amzn.to/2RBSgEA
-Duff Cooper, Talleyrand: https://amzn.to/2OOfZmf
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Keywords
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