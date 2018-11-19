© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thomas Jefferson - His Ideas in a Nutshell
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • November 19, 2018
In my book, Compact of the Republic, I told the tale of the Jeffersonian tradition, and explained how it was threatened by political forces over the course of the early republic: https://amzn.to/2xUcvF8
Best books on this topic:
-Gordon Wood, Empire of Liberty: https://amzn.to/2zTDemw
-Kevin Gutzman, Thomas Jefferson: Revolutionary: https://amzn.to/2yg4Xf6
-Dumas Malone, Jefferson and His Time: https://amzn.to/2yg2ZeV
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Best books on this topic:
-Gordon Wood, Empire of Liberty: https://amzn.to/2zTDemw
-Kevin Gutzman, Thomas Jefferson: Revolutionary: https://amzn.to/2yg4Xf6
-Dumas Malone, Jefferson and His Time: https://amzn.to/2yg2ZeV
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Keywords
libertyconstitutionnullificationgovernmenthistorylawfactsslaveryrightsmonarchyamericanfounding fathersreligious libertyfederalismthomas jeffersonsecessionpresidentsthomasjeffersona picture book of thomas jeffersonhemingskentucky and virginia resolutionsmonticellorepublicanismthomas jefferson (us president)thomas jefferson gardenthomas jefferson slave apartmentsthomas jefferson the musicalthomas jefferson universitywho was thomas jefferson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.