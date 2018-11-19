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Tyrannical SJW Kingdom vs The Barbarians At The Gate
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109 views • November 19, 2018
Alex Jones talking about restoring and experiencing basic human instincts and the true destiny of humanity, that's been under attack by deceptive political correctness and manipulative globalist tyrants.
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