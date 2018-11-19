© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexander Hamilton - His Ideas in a Nutshell
Follow
1
Share
Report
11 views • November 19, 2018
In my book, Compact of the Republic, I explained how Hamilton's deeds undermined the original intent of the United States Constitution: https://amzn.to/2QrGRWw
-Ron Chernow, Alexander Hamilton (very sympathetic): https://amzn.to/2DUzqpn
-Forrest McDonald, Alexander Hamilton (mostly sympathetic): https://amzn.to/2IDOSoA
-Brion McClanahan, How Alexander Hamilton Screwed Up America (critical): https://amzn.to/2O02ikx
Podcast: www.soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
-Ron Chernow, Alexander Hamilton (very sympathetic): https://amzn.to/2DUzqpn
-Forrest McDonald, Alexander Hamilton (mostly sympathetic): https://amzn.to/2IDOSoA
-Brion McClanahan, How Alexander Hamilton Screwed Up America (critical): https://amzn.to/2O02ikx
Podcast: www.soundcloud.com/dave-benner
Website: www.davebenner.com
Keywords
historynew yorkunited statesamericanhamiltonfounding fathersfoundersalexanderalexander hamiltonalexander hamilton (u.s. congressperson)alexander hamilton agealexander hamilton bioalexander hamilton scandalalexander hamilton the anime | aychristene reactsalexander hamilton's deathalexander hamilton's sonfacts about alexander hamiltonhamilton animatichamilton broadwayhamilton musicalhamilton playthomas jefferson alexander hamilton
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.