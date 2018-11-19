© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Do We Still Trust Mueller?
Follow
0
Share
Report
26 views • November 19, 2018
But who is former FBI Director and Special Counsel Robert Mueller really? For two years Mueller has operated as a phantasm. Maneuvering a dark cloud that has hung over the Trump Presidency spoiling the resounding economic and populist success a majority of Americans had been waiting for. Mueller is quite simply a fix it man for the global elite. And his track record serves as a nefarious resume that has managed to avoid public scrutiny for far too long.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.