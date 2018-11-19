© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American Press Freedom Hijacked By Globalism
Follow
0
Share
Report
1390 views • November 19, 2018
Legitimate and constitutionally protected independent media sources that have dominated a populism fueled information revolution have been silenced under dubious claims of fake news and Russian interference by Silicon Valley and Congress. And while the silent majority waits for a sign of anti trust push back. The American conversation sits on a precipice, where truth is up for grabs to the highest bidder.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.