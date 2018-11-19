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ACLU Just Doesn't Get it: Good Morning Liberty 11-19-18
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8 views • November 19, 2018
Since the election of Donald Trump, the ACLU has repeatedly decried the administration as being wrong, unjust, unconstitutional and even dangerous. It even recently called on Congress to limit the funding and power of the Department of Homeland Security. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin discusses what some would call bizarre - the organization wants the Trump administration to have more power over state and local police, not less.
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