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Investigative Report: Mentally Disabled Children Are Being Turned Over To The Transgender Cult For Sterilization
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1390 views • November 19, 2018
A new report from Paul Joseph Watson reveals the depths to which the left will go to indoctrinate future generations of children. Alex breaks down the globalist agenda to sterilize the population.
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