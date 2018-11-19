© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Wave of Caravan Reaches U.S. Border
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • November 19, 2018
Well, it's happening. First band of 2500 migrants are camped in Tijuana right below San Diego. May take 2 to 3 months to process their requests. Migrants plan to protest for more agents to process them. Todays' application rate is 90 migrants per day. Meanwhile, Mexico is offering work visas for opportunity to stay in Mexico.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.