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News Update - California Fire Now Nuclear Ash!!
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647 views • November 19, 2018
This video was made while my house had the fire approaching it. I call the Woosley fire the camp fire in this video because I had just learned of the fire moments before making this video when they came to my door and told me I might have to evacuate soon. So I turned on the camera and made this video as fast as I could. Dont mistake that to mean the information is not true and accurate. Follow up videos to come with a lot more details and data! more at: youtube.com/yeshuanetwork as well
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