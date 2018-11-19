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Indoctrination Of American Youth Crushes The American Dream
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326 views • November 19, 2018
Once upon a time in America, before Silicon Valley created what became an overwhelming Orwellian digital public square. Americans were left to form their own political opinions which in turn generated political debates that centered around a political platform that offered solutions to complex issues. Nowadays, the platform itself is under attack. For example, can we have a discussion about our catastrophic immigration situation without it devolving into threats of racism and xenophobia?
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