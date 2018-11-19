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Survivor tells of miraculous escape from Camp fire
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19 views • November 19, 2018
Robert Otey tells of how quickly the fire surrounded his home and how he and his 3 dogs had to drive thru the flames for about 5 miles to safety. Using his truck to break thru his fence gate which was on fire then down the road ramming thru 2 cars that had T-boned crashed in the road and ablaze, he drives without being able to see the road in front of him, just driving from memory and feel.
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