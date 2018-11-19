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Dana Loesch Tells CNN, "You Love Mass Shootings"
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78 views • November 19, 2018
"Many in the media do (love mass shootings) because they like the ratings aspect of it, and it's true because it's wall-to-wall coverage. They put the murderer's face up on loop, on televisions all across America more than they discuss the victims or survivors." —Dana Loesch
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