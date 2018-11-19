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Dana Loesch: Far-Left Hijacks Grassroots Movements
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3 views • November 19, 2018
"The far-left progressive movement hijacks everything. This is what they did with Black Lives Matter...In every single one of these movements, you always have this far-left faction and the same groups, and the same money that go in and they hijack it away from the grassroots organization." —Dana Loesch
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