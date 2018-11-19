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THE CARAVAN OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IS A REALITY!!!
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22 views • November 19, 2018
Two first hand accounts tell you the REAL story of a REAL caravan.
Ami Horowitz shows the caravan's organization and shows it is
funded and mostly men with criminal elements embedded.
Rebel’s Mission Specialist David Menzies, from Oaxaca, Mexico,
shared some of his first-hand observations
and He can tell you that it is very real and very well organized
and financed as well.
C 2018 Fox News/Rebel Media.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
Ami Horowitz shows the caravan's organization and shows it is
funded and mostly men with criminal elements embedded.
Rebel’s Mission Specialist David Menzies, from Oaxaca, Mexico,
shared some of his first-hand observations
and He can tell you that it is very real and very well organized
and financed as well.
C 2018 Fox News/Rebel Media.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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