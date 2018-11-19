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Joe Rogan's Moon Hoax Mystery
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209 views • November 19, 2018
Many years ago Joe Rogan was a passionate and outspoken critic of NASA in general and the Apollo moon landing hoax in particular. He exposed the hoax on Mancow, debated and schooled "Bad Astronomer" Phil Plait and "Bullshit's" Penn Jillette. Then suddenly, with no explanation, shortly after getting his own "Joe Rogan Questions Everything" TV show on Sci-Fi, Joe did a complete 180 and changed from unequivocally saying "there is no way people landed on the Moon," to saying "there is no way...
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