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WSJ: Don’t Intimidate Mueller’s Lying Witness by Telling the Truth
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34 views • November 19, 2018
With the Florida recount deadline coming tomorrow, Roger Stone gives an update on the situation. And, after Roger Stone released texts yesterday showing that he was relying on information from Randy Credico, not WikiLeaks or Assange, instead of reporting the exculpatory info, the Wall Street Journal reported that Mueller is considering charging Roger with witness intimidation — for exposing the lies of their witness.
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