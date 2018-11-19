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Scott Wins! SB2 Decode Bible Study Esther 3-4 - B2T Show Nov 18
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11 views • November 19, 2018
Rick Scott Wins Senate Seat as Bill Nelson Concedes after recount has him 10k votes down. SerialBrain2 (SB2) has an awesome decode around the 52-47 prediction all the way back in early May! More Q confirmations of Q and Q Related news including voter fraud updates. Then we move to Esther 3 & 4 and see how it parallels the spiritual war that is present today!
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