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We are at War! NeonRevolt Decode - B2T Show Nov 17
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22 views • November 19, 2018
We focus on NeonRevolts Decode of the Election and Recent Events. This includes talking about the MSM attacks on Qanon and also key Independent Media folks that are actually also funded by Soros. Neon talks about his "Righteous Anger" and how his approach will change going forward. We end with a prayer.
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