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@Archillect and YouTube Down Correlation not Causation Nov 18/18
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3 views • November 19, 2018
@Archillect and YouTube Down Correlation not Causation Nov 18/18
#Archillect #MarutPak #YouTubeDown
https://youtu.be/cHIhzXXWvvk
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-18/youtube-down-globally-again
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-18/apec-summit-ends-unprecedented-chaos-after-dramatic-collapse-us-china-relations
https://twitter.com/muratpak/status/1064193244769280001
https://twitter.com/muratpak/status/1063430340839161858
#Archillect #MarutPak #YouTubeDown
https://youtu.be/cHIhzXXWvvk
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-18/youtube-down-globally-again
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-18/apec-summit-ends-unprecedented-chaos-after-dramatic-collapse-us-china-relations
https://twitter.com/muratpak/status/1064193244769280001
https://twitter.com/muratpak/status/1063430340839161858
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