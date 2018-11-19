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Is Immortality the Best Employee Benefit?
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20 views • November 19, 2018
What would happen if companies offered their employees immortality as an employee benefit? In this burgeoning age of digital afterlife services, such an offering is closer than you might imagine. If you have never heard of this new niche in the tech industry, prepared to be amazed when you tune into my latest episode. For information related to this episode, visit my website at www.JimStroud.com
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