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Advocate for Homeless Sues City Over Harsh Policy
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6 views • November 19, 2018
15 Broad Street. That address probably doesn't mean much to you unless you are one of Akron's homeless, their advocate (Sage Lewis) or one of the city officials trying to kick them out of their safe place.
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