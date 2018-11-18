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eric swalwell; traitor; unfit for office
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24 views • November 18, 2018
eric swalwell traitor, calls for the confiscation of semi-auto rifles in violation of his oath of office and then threatens to nuke those who would resist.
OATH OF OFFICE; KNOW THE LAW; KNOW YOUR ENEMY!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7TfaEO...
ELECTION QUALIFICATION; BOUND TO OATH https://www.bitchute.com/video/-257AI...
DEMOCRATS ARE NOT QUALIFIED TO HOLD OFFICE! https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNCN7D...
OATH OF OFFICE; KNOW THE LAW; KNOW YOUR ENEMY!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7TfaEO...
ELECTION QUALIFICATION; BOUND TO OATH https://www.bitchute.com/video/-257AI...
DEMOCRATS ARE NOT QUALIFIED TO HOLD OFFICE! https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNCN7D...
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