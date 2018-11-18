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Nuclear Hell Or Highwater The Dems Will Disarm America
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263 views • November 18, 2018
Joe Biggs responded to Cardillo's observation tweeting "So basically @RepSwalwell wants a war. Because that’s what you would get. You're outta your f#$@ing mind if you think I’ll give up my rights and give the gov all the power." Smalwell then responded to Biggs tweeting" "And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities."
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