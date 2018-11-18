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Power to the People
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21 views • November 18, 2018
The American Republic was lost in the Civil War and in 1871 a foreign corporation assumed control of the government.
In 1913 they took control of America's currency. In 1917 they took America to War. They crashed the economy in 1929 and took all America's gold in 1933. In 1941 they took us to War and again in 1950 and again in 1964 and they also sole all of America's silver leaving nothing but debt-money in the pockets of Americans since.
You know the story. This video presents a change!
In 1913 they took control of America's currency. In 1917 they took America to War. They crashed the economy in 1929 and took all America's gold in 1933. In 1941 they took us to War and again in 1950 and again in 1964 and they also sole all of America's silver leaving nothing but debt-money in the pockets of Americans since.
You know the story. This video presents a change!
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