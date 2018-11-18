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The Mocking and Blasphemy of God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit
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507 views • November 18, 2018
The Mockery of anything to do with God is celebrated Hellywood, the Talking Heads in Media, and from inside the supposed Christian church!
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Oprah Winfrey Part 1: Former Hooker, alleged Lesbian, New Age Guru and Practicing Witch
http://www.exposingsatanism.org/oprah-winfrey-part-1-former-hooker-alleged-lesbian-new-age-guru-and-practicing-witch/
If you could, please help the Ministry with a donation. https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Oprah Winfrey Part 1: Former Hooker, alleged Lesbian, New Age Guru and Practicing Witch
http://www.exposingsatanism.org/oprah-winfrey-part-1-former-hooker-alleged-lesbian-new-age-guru-and-practicing-witch/
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