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WAR - Nov 2018 California Fires show Directed Energy Weapons Use (DEW)
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248 views • November 18, 2018
WAR - Nov 2018 California Fires show Directed Energy Weapons Use (DEW)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Source : https://vimeo.com/301392622
DEW Weapons or Smart Meters destroying Targeted Areas Agenda 21/2020/2030
Moving people off Land wanted by the NWO for Nature / Rail (Exclusion Zones)
Smart meters may Spontaneously catch fire, or be remotely triggered or spiked to destroy structures
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Source : https://vimeo.com/301392622
DEW Weapons or Smart Meters destroying Targeted Areas Agenda 21/2020/2030
Moving people off Land wanted by the NWO for Nature / Rail (Exclusion Zones)
Smart meters may Spontaneously catch fire, or be remotely triggered or spiked to destroy structures
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