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Dispensational Discernment
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33 views • November 18, 2018
11/18/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
Not All Scripture is Directed Toward Us, But it is Profitable to Us. Dispensations Are the Truth of God as Applied to Different People at Different Times. The World's Pax Romana Will Lead the World Astray to Accept the Antichrist. Bible: Acts 28:17-31
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Not All Scripture is Directed Toward Us, But it is Profitable to Us. Dispensations Are the Truth of God as Applied to Different People at Different Times. The World's Pax Romana Will Lead the World Astray to Accept the Antichrist. Bible: Acts 28:17-31
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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